26 Virtual Date Ideas For Staying Romantic — No Matter The Distance

A common point of tension can be the craving for in-person physical intimacy, which just isn't possible with your partner. Weiss warns that it is "vital for people in long-distance relationships to talk about whether they would like a monogamous or non-monogamous relationship—and how they are defining monogamy or non-monogamy. Is it OK to flirt with other people? Dance with other people? Cuddle with other people? It is better to be honest about the fact that these desires will come up than to push them under the rug and risk going behind each other's backs and hurting each other?"