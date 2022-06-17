Sex Experts Share Their Best Tips For Taking A Great Nude With Confidence

Finally, if you do plan to share your photo, make sure you get consent first. "You always need to ask before you send nudes to someone," says Frye-Nekrasova. Yes, even if this is a person who has enjoyed your hotshots previously. "You need to make sure the timing is OK. After all, probably not the best idea to send a bunch of nudes when your partner is sitting in a meeting about a promotion." Fair point! A simple, "Can I send you a nude right now?" works fine. But the more elaborate, "I got a little hot and bothered thinking about you and the fun we had together and took some pics of how you make me feel; is it OK if I send them to you?" works, too.