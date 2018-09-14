Plant Subscription Boxes You'll Love (Thanks, 2018)
Just because summer's almost over doesn't mean our indoor greenery needs to go into hibernation mode. Houseplants and floral bouquets add a pop of life to our surroundings during colder months (not to mention, they can help filter some of that stuffy indoor air), but running out to your local plant shop starts to sound a whole lot less fun as temperatures drop.
Enter the plant subscription box: a guaranteed way to keep your green collection growing through fall and winter. Here are a few that we're loving right now.
For the houseplant enthusiast: The Sill Plant Parent Club
Since opening its doors in NYC six year ago, The Sill has sold over 100,000 houseplants to eager plant parents in the city and beyond. Their latest offering is an online membership program that delivers a surprise box to your door—filled with a houseplant, a planter, or a fun tool or accessory as well as access to the shop's online planting courses, which are super informative for all levels of green thumbs.
For the one who's strapped for space and cash: Succulent Studios
Succulents make for great plants to have regularly shipped since they're durable and, let's be honest: It's impossible to have too many of 'em. Succulent Studios' adorable ones are grown on an organic, second-generation farm in Fallbrook, California. When you sign up for their program, you'll get two of them delivered every month for only $10, plus the cost of shipping.
For the one who always likes to have fresh flowers around the house: The Bouqs Co.
The Bouqs Co. stocks beautiful bouquets that are sustainably sourced from farms around the world and cut the day you order them, so they'll last longer. If you're someone who loves having fresh flowers around (or you're in the market for a new self-care ritual), signing up for their subscription box can save you some cash. You can opt in for flowers every week, 2 weeks, month, or 2 months and you'll save around 20 percent on every order plus get free shipping.
For the design enthusiast: H.Bloom
H.Bloom was founded as a subscription-first flower company: Available in 10 cities around the country, their service allows you to first talk with a design consultant to decide what florals work best in your home or office. This way, each arrangement is specially designed to fit your space and style.
For the one who can't make up their mind: Horti
Subscriptions from Horti come in a variety of plant-filled boxes to fit different needs. There's the pet-friendly box for greens that are safe for furry friends, newbie box full of plants that are easy to care for, and the hoarder box for anyone who wants a full-on jungle at home. Depending on which one you opt into that month, you'll get one or two plants along with planters, tools, and care tips. NYC-based Horti ships around the city for free and lets you transfer your box over to different addresses if you want to give it as a gift one month.
Bonus: All of these boxes come with care tips to help you bring your plant pals into vibrant life. Hello, green oasis.
