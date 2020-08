In a sense, you can be "addicted," or at the very least dependent, on a person. In one small 2010 study, subjects who had just gone through a breakup but were still in love showed just how true that is: When they saw photos of their ex, the brain's reward system released dopamine, the neurotransmitter that plays a big role in the early stages of love and addiction. This cycle can result in resistance to let go. According to Snyder, "Often, it means you don't want to get that person off your mind—most often because the thought of them is extremely meaningful to you."

Page adds that the points above about romanticizing the past (and even the person) are still relevant. "Best to realize you're probably idealizing the person you miss and not remembering the reality. When people get back together after a breakup, they often suddenly remember all the things that made the relationship problematic."

And FYI: There are no grounds for the idea that if you can't stop thinking about someone, they're thinking about you too.