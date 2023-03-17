Spend some time with the people in your life who lift you up. Not only will it take your mind off things, but it will remind you how good it feels to be with people who value you. "We need to look to the people who know and love us, to help us not keep enacting patterns of reaching out over and over again to someone who's not available and not good for us." If you have a pattern of codependent behavior, Page also adds Codependents Anonymous is a great program.