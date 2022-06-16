5 Types Of Attraction We Can Experience In Relationships, From A Psychologist

Interestingly, these five types of attraction can co-occur or arise on an individual basis. For example, you might be very aesthetically attracted to a person but, once getting to know them fairly well, find that there is no emotional or romantic attraction. As described in detail in my book Date Smart, attraction can get the better of us if we aren't aware of its nuanced power. Our relationships tend to thrive when we are mindfully aware of how the forces of attraction can work for and against our well-being.