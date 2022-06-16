5 Types Of Attraction We Can Experience In Relationships, From A Psychologist

Have you ever felt unexpectedly drawn to, say, a bookish co-worker when you’re usually into the wild extrovert type? Or secretly wondered if the new guy you’re dating is going to be as attractive on the inside as he is on the outside? Or, do you ever find yourself amazed by the way you feel soulfully connected to your partner?

Although we often think of attraction in the physical sense, there’s far more to the realm of attraction than meets the eye. In fact, the most common types of attraction that humans experience can be broken down into five general categories: sexual, romantic, physical, emotional, and aesthetic.

Interestingly, these five types of attraction can co-occur or arise on an individual basis. For example, you might be very aesthetically attracted to a person but, once getting to know them fairly well, find that there is no emotional or romantic attraction. As described in detail in my book Date Smart, attraction can get the better of us if we aren’t aware of its nuanced power. Our relationships tend to thrive when we are mindfully aware of how the forces of attraction can work for and against our well-being.

So, let’s talk about each of the five types of attraction and how they can function in our interpersonal relationships of all kinds: