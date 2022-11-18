“Aesthetic attraction is being drawn to, or appreciating, the physical beauty of another person without necessarily desiring any physical, romantic, or sexual connection with that person,” explains licensed clinical psychologist Carrie Goldberg, Ph.D.

If you’ve ever seen someone and thought “Wow, they are so attractive!” while also not wanting to touch, date, or have sex with them, then you have likely experienced aesthetic attraction.

In addition to the obvious–liking someone’s body or face–being aesthetically attracted to someone's appearance can include an attraction to their fashion style, tattoos, piercings, hair style, and overall demeanor, says licensed therapist Neathery Falchuk LCSW-S, CGP.