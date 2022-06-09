4 Things People Get Wrong About Bisexuality & What It Really Means To Be Bi

Bisexuality and pansexuality are incredibly closely related and sometimes even used interchangeably. Some people embrace both, while some prefer one over the other. We've got a whole guide to the difference between bisexual and pansexual, but the gist: "Bisexual incorporates gender while pansexual does not," says Carmel Jones, a relationship coach and founder of The Big Fling. "To be pansexual means that gender doesn't factor much (if at all) into whether you are attracted to someone. Their attraction is to the person, regardless of their gender. But bisexuals register gender in their attraction to someone and recognize that they are attracted to more than just one gender."