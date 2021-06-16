What Does It Mean To Be Biromantic? Defining Identity Outside Of Sex

Biromantic breaks down to bi, which means "two," and romantic, which is characterized by the expression of love or affection. So someone who identifies as biromantic experiences romantic feelings for two or more genders.

Despite misconceptions about what it means to be "bi," those two genders aren't necessarily man and woman for every biromantic (or bisexual) person. As AASECT-certified sex therapist Indigo Stray Conger, LMFT, CST, explains, biromantic people can be attracted to people at either end of the gender spectrum or to people who are gender nonconforming, nonbinary, or gender fluid.

However, while a biromantic individual might experience these romantic feelings for two or more genders, it doesn't mean they'll necessarily want to have sex with the object of their affection. "Importantly, being biromantic doesn't mean feeling a sexual drive toward anyone," clinical sexologist Rachel Sommer, Ph.D., tells mbg. "It's more about developing a deep-lying connection—the one you'd want in a long-term relationship."