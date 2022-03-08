"The scale was created as a way to 'measure' someone’s sexual orientation beyond simply heterosexual, bisexual, or homosexual, based on a spectrum-like scale where 'exclusively heterosexual' was on one end and 'exclusively homosexual' on the other," explains Anne Hodder-Shipp, multi-certified sex and relationships educator and founder of Everyone Deserves Sex Ed.

At the time, Kinsey’s research found that most people fell somewhere between the two, Hodder-Shipp notes. This, and much of Kinsey’s research, was considered subversive and groundbreaking for its time.

That said, today the scale is considered to have some limitations, both in terms of its ability to accurately represent the vast array of experiences of sexuality and because it excludes non-binary folks. Not everyone will feel like they fit into one of these seven categories, and that's OK.