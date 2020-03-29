Given that sexual fluidity has existed for such a long time, the rise of the word "heteroflexible" to accurately describe this fluidity has proved useful to many folks, particularly those who identify with the label. But not everyone is supportive of this new identity. "I think that any time someone finds new, uncommon language, there is a pushback," Caraballo says.

One popular criticism holds that identifying as heteroflexible is biphobic. Biphobia often comes in the form of erasure, wherein bisexual people get excluded, invalidated, or made invisible. This is a major problem even within the LGBTQIA+ community. For example, many people mistakenly believe that bisexuality isn't a "real" sexual orientation. Bisexual women are often presumed to be straight, while bisexual men are often presumed to be gay.

Some people believe that identifying as heteroflexible rather than bisexual is just another way to avoid validating bisexuality as a real experience. However, just because these two terms have some overlap in meaning doesn't mean that they're exactly the same. There are other words that people who fall into the dictionary definition of "bisexual" choose to use instead, including pansexual, queer, fluid, and polysexual. Each of these words comes with its own distinct, nuanced meaning, and people who identify with these words often do so because they feel like home, not necessarily because they have anything against being bi.

"I think that largely people use language ultimately that is both comfortable and familiar to them," Caraballo says. Baratz agrees, adding, "Oftentimes people don't feel as if they fit into any category, and the label becomes the default language they use to communicate to others."

Sexual fluidity isn't going anywhere—so the more words we can use for our experiences, the better. As heteroflexible identity becomes more popular, it also becomes more widely embraced, by both straight and queer people alike. "While there are folks in the queer community who don't accept all of their LGBTQIA+ family, the majority do," Baratz says. "Over time it is likely that people will be given more and more permission to self-define and/or identify as they please."