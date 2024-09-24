"I don't like the language of 'crisis' because what we are talking about is a healthy and arguably necessary part of human development," she explains. ""I actually think there's more danger in not having an identity crisis at some point because it's so important for our growth to be able to look at our lives and ask important questions about our beliefs and values and to understand how and why we arrived there. I like to think of it more as a period of exploration or as an opportunity to reevaluate and realign with ourselves."