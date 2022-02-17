Are You Going Through A Quarter-Life Crisis? What Experts Want You To Know

As you've probably gathered, quarter-life crises aren't easy. As such, they are often accompanied by feelings of depression and anxiety, Leeds tells mbg—and that goes along with feeling lonely and isolated. "It can look like burnout at work, even though the person may not have actually been working for all that many months or years. It can look like lack of motivation to do one's work or not fulfilling one's job duties, the way that one used to," she adds.