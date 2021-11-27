A midlife crisis is a period of time during middle age in which some people experience existential fears around their own mortality, as well as what they've accomplished so far in life and what the future holds for them. According to Anna Yusim, M.D., a psychiatrist and author of Fulfilled: How the Science of Spirituality Can Help You Live a Happier, More Meaningful Life, it's not an actual psychological term but a colloquial one.

"It's something that we characterize as happening between the ages of 40 and 60, maybe even 35 and 65 depending, and it's just somebody feeling discontent with an aspect of their life and often taking some steps to remedy the discontent," Yusim says.

Those steps, adds psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT, are often drastic life changes, like starting a whole new career path or trying to retain (or reclaim) some sort of youthful behavior.