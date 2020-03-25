Not everyone who's depressed is suicidal, but almost every person who completes suicide has experience with depression. People who are considering ending their lives will often make ominous statements like, "What's the point?" (usually shorthand for "What's the point in living?") or even something more direct: "Pretty soon you won't have to put up with this any longer."

They also might start giving away possessions, get their will in order, contact people to "make amends," or appear suddenly calm, given their previous behavior. There is a common misconception that if we ask someone if they've been thinking about suicide, we might put the idea in their head or drive them to do it. This is untrue. Often, being asked causes great relief for a person who's been thinking about it.

You can try saying something like this, "It's not uncommon for people to have suicidal thoughts when experiencing depression. Have you been thinking about killing yourself?"

If the answer is yes, remind them that suicidal thoughts are a natural coping mechanism (they provide a way to "stop the pain"), but suicide will not make things better. You are likely not a trained professional, so stay with them while you encourage them to call a suicide hotline for proper assessment and resources.