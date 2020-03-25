By letting someone who is depressed know you have some idea of the magnitude of their pain, you can help them feel understood, supported, and validated. It's also important to let them know you care and are here for them. For example, it can be helpful to say something like, "I'm here to support you. If you can envision a role you'd like me to play in this challenging time, let me know, and I'll do my best to fulfill that. If not, know that I'm here and I'm not going anywhere."