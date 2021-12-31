6 Small Steps You Can Take Daily To Maintain Your Mental Health

At the end of each year, we all get a glimpse into how the world has been thinking with Google's Year in Search recap. And in 2021, along with less consequential queries like how to move with plants and what is retrograde, the question of how to maintain mental health was on people's minds and search fields more than ever before.

This rise speaks to the importance of resilience during a time when a lot is out of our control. If you—like so many others—are wondering how to stay steady as we enter another year of uncertainty, here are six ways to maintain mental health daily: