Despite sapiosexuality entering discussions about sexual identity more and more, there are many who still do not view sapiosexuality as a real orientation. Some queer people have also argued that sapiosexual people should not be included in the LGBTQ+ umbrella because it's not related to gender preferences in the same way identities like pansexual, heteroflexible, and others clearly are. However, some sexuality experts advocate that sapiosexuality is a valid orientation and should be considered as such.

"Sapiosexuality is not an orientation in that orientation is about the gender identity of the partner or potential partner," Shane explains. "A sapiosexual person can identify as gay, straight, bisexual, pansexual, or greysexual. Sapiosexuality is how the person develops their attraction to someone. It is the how, not the who, of their attraction experience."

"As a sex therapist, I make it a priority not to yuck someone's yum, so to speak," Tanner adds. "And as a queer person, I know what it feels like to have my orientation invalidated. I just don't see a need to devalue something that is true for someone else."

Ultimately, labels are only helpful if they allow you to feel more comfortable and confident in your sexuality. If the term "sapiosexual" feels right and valid to you, then you should use it.