Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?

An aromantic person is someone who has little to no romantic attraction to others, says licensed marriage therapist Janice R. Miles, LMFT. "These individuals lack the desire to be in romantic relationships or engage in romantic acts with others. These acts can include any activity, such as holding hands, kissing, or cuddling, that is done with romantic intent."

The term, sometimes shortened to aro, was first coined by the Asexual Visibility and Education Network in 2005.

Aromantic people generally don't feel like they need a romantic relationship to feel fulfilled and might be quite happy to stay single. Their lack of desire for romance can often cause people to think that they are "cold" or "prudish," but this isn't the case. Aromantic individuals can make social connections and feel platonic love, like between friends and family.

People who are aromantic often deal with other people's judgments and assumptions about why they aren't interested in romantic relationships. As sexologist Carol Queen, Ph.D., explains further, there are misconceptions that the person "does not have feelings or can't love someone, that they can never have a relationship, and all the other ways that the cultural marriage of sex and love can lead to assumptions about what is normal."