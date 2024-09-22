But somebody's reaction to our profile has more to do with their desires, history, and mood than any truth about us. For example, a photo of you out dancing with friends, to someone who really wants to integrate friend groups with their partner, might make them think, "It'd be fun to be a part of that group!" But someone who's been cheated on in the past by a girlfriend while out at a club might see the same photo and think, "I can't go out with her. She's exactly the type that would cheat on me."