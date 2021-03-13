6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On

Depending on your partner and what they went through, certain things may set off red flags for them, like friends of the opposite sex, not being able to get ahold of you for a few hours, or traveling without each other, for example. Abrell stresses this is not your burden to bear, and it's not fair for you to sacrifice things like friendships or alone time. At the end of the day, she notes, you simply can't be trustworthy enough to make up for the wounds they experienced in their last relationship. It's their work to do, and the best you can do is support them through it.