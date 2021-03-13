6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Being cheated on is nothing short of a traumatic experience, and in many cases, the implications of being cheated on can carry over into someone's next relationship in the form of trust issues, insecurities, and anxiety surrounding fidelity.
If you're dating someone who was recently cheated on, here are some do's and don'ts to keep in mind, according to psychologist Karin Anderson Abrell, Ph.D.:
1. Do be faithful.
This one goes without saying, but if your partner was cheated on, they might need some extra reassurance, as "they may come into the relationship with more heightened anxiety about fidelity," Abrell explains. No matter what kind of relationship you're in (even open relationships have ground rules), it's important the both of you are clear about what defines cheating—and that you don't do it.
2. Don't give them any reason to doubt.
Behave in a way that "provides them with the utmost security and confidence that you're being faithful and full of integrity," Abrell says. There are some basic actions you can take that will likely help them as they learn to trust again, Abrell says, such as not flirting with people if you're in an exclusive relationship, being open and honest, and being consistent. As you learn the kinds of things that may trigger them, it can help you understand how better to support them. (Learning more about dating someone with an anxious attachment style can also help.)
3. Do be gentle — while also standing your ground.
While it's important to be compassionate and supportive as your partner heals, it's also important to recognize where the work becomes their own. You can only do so much.
Depending on how frequently these anxieties rear their head, Abrell says to find ways to show compassion while also standing your ground. It never feels good to have a partner doubt your integrity, so she suggests letting them know that just as much as you want them to trust you, "you also need to trust that they are being fair to you, seeing you for who you are, and not projecting onto you what happened to them."
4. Don't sacrifice what's important to you.
Depending on your partner and what they went through, certain things may set off red flags for them, like friends of the opposite sex, not being able to get ahold of you for a few hours, or traveling without each other, for example. Abrell stresses this is not your burden to bear, and it's not fair for you to sacrifice things like friendships or alone time. At the end of the day, she notes, you simply can't be trustworthy enough to make up for the wounds they experienced in their last relationship. It's their work to do, and the best you can do is support them through it.
5. Do talk about it.
Through any difficulty, it's so important for couples to communicate. It can be hard for a person to open up about their experience about being cheated on, so it's best to bring it up in a neutral moment rather than an instance where they may be triggered by anxiety.
Abrell suggests preparing a sort of script, or at least bullet points, of the things you'd like to say. For example, "I love you, and I want this to work. I know we're two people who bring our pasts to this relationship, and we have to move beyond some of the experiences we've had that may cloud our ability to see each other with clarity."
6. Don't take on their healing.
It can be tempting to want to make everything OK for your partner, to take on their healing, and to try to do their work for them. This doesn't work, Abrell says. "There are people who have a savior complex, and they might take on too much of the healing process for their partner [...] but really it's the person who was cheated on who's bringing that energy, and it's not the new partner's job to fix them." When you attempt to fix, it can result in a dynamic that mirrors codependency, "where you feel like part of the relationship necessitates that you make everything OK for them," she adds.
If the problem persists, seeking the guidance of a professional could be helpful. You could gently suggest something along the lines of, "I know this has come up a few times, and it's clearly bothering you. I don't know what else I can do to reassure you, so maybe you could talk to someone about it." You could also try a session or two of couples' therapy, Abrell adds.
The bottom line.
It's not easy to be cheated on, but it's also not easy to be on the receiving end of someone's anxieties about cheating. As best you can, try to show your partner you can be trusted while also recognizing that there's only so much you can do. Be patient as they heal and learn to trust again while still staying true to yourself and your own needs.
