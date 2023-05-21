Trotter recommends dating apps in general, saying they’re “a great way to meet people that you might not otherwise meet in your everyday life.” In regards to Bumble specifically, it really is about what you are looking for (and the time you’re willing to put into building a unique profile). You’ll see options for “not sure yet,” “relationship,” and more. So, depending on if you want a one-night stand or a full-blown relationship, there are possibilities for you.

Bumble is one of the most popular dating apps, so there will most likely be a significant amount of people to match with in your area. In my experience, it takes a lot of swiping to reach the end of possible matches, both in smaller and larger cities. And, since it is one of the more traditional types of dating apps, chatting is hassle-free.

One thing to be wary of on Bumble is scammers and catfishes. Even though you can verify your profile, they still slip through. I do think that it’s easy to spot them, though—they tend to have filtered photos, very similar photo setups (like on private planes or in front of a major landmark), empty profiles, and profiles that say “new here.” If you know what to look for, it’s easy to avoid them and swipe left when they come up.

As far as Bumble Premium goes, I have definitely found value—and have encouraged multiple people to try it. I like that it has different levels of commitment, so if you aren’t satisfied, you can cancel with minimum effort.