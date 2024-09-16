While I'm still searching for the right relationship, Bumble is my favorite of any dating app I've tried. I've met a lot of great guys on the app and overall have found they're more serious than the men I meet on Tinder. If you're dipping your toe into the app dating world, Bumble is absolutely worth a try. That said, it can't hurt to be on more than one dating app. Luckily, we've got you covered with our list of the best dating apps of 2024, based on what you're looking for.