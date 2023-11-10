Tinder can be an abysmal sea of swiping, or a place where you can make quality matches, link up for dates, and maybe even find your next significant other. But before you can get there, you've gotta set up your profile, including coming up with a clever bio.

As certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST tells mindbodygreen, trying to summarize yourself in a short bio is hard enough, let alone trying to be witty about it. But according to her, when it comes to penning the best Tinder bios, it's all about showcasing what makes you, you.

Namely, she suggests, lead with your own sense of humor, be authentic, and don't take it too seriously. It can also be helpful to ask trusted friends for feedback on your profile, "Just to make sure it's not too thirsty or creepy, and looks appealing and approachable," Blaylock-Solar adds.

Depending on what you're looking for, you might be looking for a sincere bio, a funny one, or of course, a suggestive one—so we rounded up 37 of the best Tinder bios (and categorized them, too), so you can give your profile a revamp.