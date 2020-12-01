I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Simple Way I Deal With Loneliness

I recently suggested drawing to one of my clients, and she immediately said, “I can’t draw.”

I suggested that she read the book Drawing On The Right Side Of The Brain by Betty Edwards, or find an online course that teaches this process. Anyone can learn to draw with this method, I told her, and she might find great satisfaction in learning how to draw.

Try tuning into your feelings to see if there is something creative you’ve always wanted to learn to do. Are there creative things you loved to do as a child? Do you still do them, or have you forgotten about them? Now might be a great time to resurrect whatever brought you joy when you were younger.

Creative projects can encompass many different things. You might consider painting, making collages, knitting or sewing, quilting, embroidery, photography, writing, cooking delicious and healthy food, playing a musical instrument, making jewelry and various other crafts, candle making, flower arranging, building things, learning to model with the various forms of clay that you can fire in your oven, wood burning, or calligraphy. Pinterest has hundreds of ideas for creative projects.

Creating with others can also be incredibly fun. Zoom offers us a wonderful way of getting together with friends and family and finding ways of creating together.

I feel the same fullness when I’m creating yummy healthy food, such as the healthy ice cream I make each week, which everyone says is by far the best ice cream they’ve ever tasted. This year, for the holidays, I’m making pumpkin spice ice cream. For those of you who want to try, here is my recipe. I use an ice cream maker.