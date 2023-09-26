As with all dating apps, you’ll want to avoid people who have very sparse profiles. Tinder has the ability to verify profiles, so it’s always a good idea to stick to those that have a verified badge.

“More is more,” Scott says about Tinder. “Pay attention to people who took the time to put together a thoughtful profile with thoughtful pictures that seem chosen.”

Thoughtfulness in general indicates that someone is taking dating seriously, and is more likely to be on Tinder with honest and clear intentions.