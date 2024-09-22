The quick takeaway: Not only does protein help keep you full and energized, but the macronutrient is essential for building the muscle we need to age well. And you might not be getting enough of it. As leading protein and amino acid researcher Don Layman, PhD explained on his episode, most active adults will want to take in at least 100 grams of protein daily. To ignite muscle growth, aim to work at least 25 grams of protein and 2.5-3 grams of leucine (an essential amino acid in protein) into each meal.