The key is to focus on fostering your relationships now so that you can pave the way for a full, flourishing life later on. "It's about thinking long term," says Colleen. "What do you want your life to look like in your 70s, 80s, and 90s? Do you envision yourself having friends over for tea? Do you envision yourself getting together with loved ones, or seeing your kids' kids growing up? If you want that type of flourishing life in your 70s, 80s, and 90s, you have to start making the investments now. You have to start thinking intentionally in that way."