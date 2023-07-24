3 Training Tips For Women Short On Time, From A Dietitian & Fitness Coach 

Say it with us: Strength training is one of the best things you can do to maintain muscle and improve longevity. However, a lot of people think they'll "bulk up" if they start lifting heavier weights. This could not be more false.

Take it from dietitian and fitness coach Holly Baxter, who trains with women of all ages to build muscle, lose body fat, and feel strong. “The primary goal for anyone who wants to focus on fat loss—not lean tissue loss—is to maintain your muscle. So resistance training needs to be the priority,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.