In an informal experiment (which she references in the book), “We asked a group of people to do 100 jumping jacks and to tell us when they got tired,” she explains. “They tended to get tired around 67, so ⅔ of the way. Then we asked a different group of people to do 200 jumping jacks and to tell us when they get tired. “They [still] got tired at ⅔ of the way, which is many more jumping jacks.”