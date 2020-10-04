Takastu, who is originally from Japan, was in a car accident nearly 17 years ago that left her body out of alignment. Specifically, she noticed her facial symmetry and posture were "off." Finally, after trying all sorts of creams and facials, she had the epiphany that the face, just like the body, has muscles.

She began actively training her face muscles, paying attention to how she used her face just like her body, creating targeting moved for certain issues. She soon saw results, and other people took notice, too. More and more people began trying her method, using the "face yoga" moves to isolate certain muscles in the face and achieve visible results.

But her method, Takastu notes, isn't only physical. "It's not just an exercise, it's a mindset," she says, "that helps people see—and it doesn't matter how old they are—that they can be in control of their face." She also stresses the importance of self-care and self-respect. "When you do face yoga, you're respecting yourself," she says.