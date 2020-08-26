The Leader Of LA's Yoga Scene Says Kundalini Can Change The Shape Of Your Face

Beauty, vitality and anti-aging are not external processes. True beauty and anti-aging is rooted in knowing how to access and activate your own human system to work efficiently, without stress and strain, and with intelligence. This experience is at the foundation of the yogic science I’ve devoted my life to called Kundalini yoga and meditation.

Kundalini is science of the body (actually 10 bodies), mind and total life experience. It’s like an owner’s manual for human living, something many of us never received. Kundalini Yoga is also in my opinion, the top health and beauty technology—beauty from the inside out— available today and likely for the next 5,000 years. Why?

Well, they often call me Jagat Button…as in Benjamin Button because my real life experience of de-aging is starting to get uncanny as my chronology continues to tick off the years. The yogic definition of “youth” is a reserve energy and vitality force that can be intelligently utilized, revitalized, regenerated, and needs to be done so on the daily for lasting results.

Therefore, the modern hard living years between college and when we “settle down” in our 30’s (or 40’s or 50’s) are integral to the efficacy of your youth reserves, health, and longevity as you age past the age of 36. And if you didn’t catch yourself early, don’t worry with these tips you can rebuild and heal your body functioning for increased vitality and youthful beauty. Take one of the below practices and try it for a period of time. 40-90 days preferably. The proof will be in your increased radiance and natural glow.