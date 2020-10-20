4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Even with those comfort-enhancing hacks, sitting all day can have repercussions. According to physical therapist Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT, “prioritizing our health, vitality, and longevity requires us to not only increase our activity time but also decrease our sitting time.”

If you traditionally work a desk job, Kostyukovsky says working from home can free you from that. “Take advantage of not being under the eye of your boss and switch positions frequently,” she suggests. How frequently? Well, every hour will do, but every 30 minutes is ideal to keep any stiffness from setting in.

Beyond just switching positions, taking time to stretch at least once every day can counteract the negative side effects of sitting. You could even try 10 cat cows every hour, Kostyukovsky says. “Keep a yoga mat on the floor where you can easily get in some movement,” she adds.

Bottom Line: Sitting all day isn’t good for you, but when working from home, staying seated most of the day is just a reality. Investing in an ergonomic chair isn’t always feasible, but these four tips might help improve alignment and reduce discomfort.