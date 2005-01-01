Physical Therapist

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT is a physical therapist with a clinical mastery in cancer rehabilitation and Founder and CEO of the Waltke Cancer Rehabilitation Academy, a provider of world class cancer rehabilitation program building, consulting, and continuing education. Over the past decades Waltke has cared for thousands of people with cancer, and lectured across the globe.

Since 2005 Waltke has been the Cancer Rehabilitation Coordinator for Advocate Aurora Health, one of the United States' largest CoC and NAPBC accredited cancer programs and proud holder of the rare Commission on Cancer "Outstanding Achievement Award."



She is also the founder of the Facebook and YouTube channel "The Recovery Room," a platform of short, positive, medically accurate educational videos followed globally by thousands of cancer patients and survivors.