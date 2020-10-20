mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recovery
4 Stretches To Soothe Pain Caused By Breast Cancer Treatment, From A PT

4 Stretches To Soothe Pain Caused By Breast Cancer Treatment, From A PT

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
Physical Therapist By Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
Physical Therapist
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT is a physical therapist with a clinical mastery in cancer rehabilitation.
Overhead Stretch

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

October 20, 2020 — 21:29 PM

As cancer survivors stop treatment and transition into a life of recovery, they desperately want to return to normalcy. However, the early post-cancer-treatment road may be filled with anxiety about the cancer returning, financial strain, body image issues, stressors integrating back into work, and other lingering side effects.

One of these common lingering side effects is pain. In an American Society of Clinical Oncology study, researchers found up to 40% of cancer survivors continue to experience pain well after treatment. For breast cancer survivors, in particular, this pain usually manifests in the breast, chest, shoulder, or underarm regions.

How cancer treatments can create lasting pain.

Surgery and radiation can impact the length and elasticity of the skin, connective tissue, and muscles in the chest. If these tissues don't move well due to scar tissue or loss of elasticity, it may cause discomfort and limit the mobility and range of motion around the rib cage and shoulders.

A great way to combat tightness and stiffness from radiation and/or surgery is through stretching. The sooner you start stretching after surgery and radiation the better, but it's never too late to start. Either way, it's important to keep in mind the relief won't be instantaneous. The tissue shortening can continue over time, meaning it may take one to two years of stretching before it finally feels comfortable again.

How long to hold each stretch when you do start depends on individual comfort levels, as well as timing of your most recent surgery. Here's a breakdown:

  • Weeks after surgery: hold each stretch for five seconds.
  • Months after surgery: hold each stretch for fifteen seconds.
  • Years after surgery: hold each stretch for thirty seconds.

As for the best stretches to try? These four exercises are a good place to start.

Advertisement

4 stretches to relieve stiffness and pain.

Overhead stretch

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

1. Overhead stretch

How to: Lie on your back with both hands reaching toward the sky. Keep elbows straight. Slowly lower both arms over your head until they nearly touch the floor. Complete 3 to 10 repetitions.

Butterfly stretch

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

Advertisement

2. Butterfly stretch

How to: Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your elbows pointed toward the sky. Slowly lower elbows down and out to the side until they nearly touch the floor. Complete 3 to 10 repetitions.

Snow Angel

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

3. Snow angel

How to: Lie on your back, extend your arms down by your sides. Keep your elbows straight and palms facing upward. Slowly begin to stretch your arms out to the side, while keeping them connected to the floor. Continue until your arms are stretched entirely overhead. Complete 3 to 10 repetitions.

Lower trunk rotation

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

Advertisement

4. Lower trunk rotation

How to: Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet on the floor. Rotate your knees to the opposite side of your surgery, then slide your surgical arm out to the side. Keeping your arm flat on the floor, continue sliding it until it's stretched overhead. Complete 3 to 10 repetitions.

Adding these simple yet effective stretches to your routine may be just the thing to support a more pain-free recovery.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT Physical Therapist
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT is a physical therapist with a clinical mastery in cancer rehabilitation and Founder and CEO of the Waltke Cancer Rehabilitation Academy, a provider of world...

More On This Topic

Routines

The 7 Best Yoga Poses To Fire Up Those Abs & Strengthen Your Core

Kristine Thomason
The 7 Best Yoga Poses To Fire Up Those Abs & Strengthen Your Core
Routines

How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)

Sarah Regan
How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

This Expression Is A Clue Someone Is Flirting With You, Research Finds

Sarah Regan
This Expression Is A Clue Someone Is Flirting With You, Research Finds
Home

4 Reasons Your Pothos Leaves Are Turning Yellow & What To Do

Emma Loewe
4 Reasons Your Pothos Leaves Are Turning Yellow & What To Do
Love

Codependent vs. Interdependent Relationships: How To Spot The Difference

Julie Nguyen
Codependent vs. Interdependent Relationships: How To Spot The Difference
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Most Gluten Intolerances Are Misnamed, Says This Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore
Most Gluten Intolerances Are Misnamed, Says This Gastroenterologist
Home

The Most Important Parts Of Your Home To Keep Clean, According To Feng Shui

Marianne Gordon
The Most Important Parts Of Your Home To Keep Clean, According To Feng Shui
Beauty

This Lesser-Known Oil Is Gunning For The Top Spot In Your Skin Care Routine

Jamie Schneider
This Lesser-Known Oil Is Gunning For The Top Spot In Your Skin Care Routine
Recipes

Even Pescatarians Can Enjoy Bone Broth: Try This Superfood-Rich Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
Even Pescatarians Can Enjoy Bone Broth: Try This Superfood-Rich Recipe
Personal Growth

Beyond Budgeting: Why You Need To Deal With The Emotional Side Of $$$

Brianna Firestone
Beyond Budgeting: Why You Need To Deal With The Emotional Side Of $$$
Recipes

11 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan
11 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Healthy Lunches All Week
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/stretches-to-combat-stiffness-from-breast-cancer-radiation

Your article and new folder have been saved!