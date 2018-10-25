7 Science-Backed Things You Can Do To Reduce Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

If you're trying to avoid breast cancer, it's time to take a deep dive into your household cleaning products, cosmetics, and makeup. Do you see ingredients like phthalates, parabens, and chemicals with names so long you can't begin to pronounce them? It's no secret that the United States doesn't do a great job of regulating chemicals. In fact, Europe has banned hundreds of chemicals that the United States still allows companies to put in our products—which are going on our skin, hair, face, around our eyes, and are being inhaled through our noses and mouths. This could definitely help explain why the United States has some of the world's highest rates of breast cancer. Many of these chemicals—including others like BPA, pesticides, and fire retardants—are known carcinogens. As Sonya Lunder, MPH, wrote in an article for the Environmental Working Group, an activist group that specializes in research and advocacy for environmental health issues, "Once disputed as a contributor to breast cancer, environmental pollutants are now known to play a significant role. Chemicals in our food, water, and homes can alter DNA and gene expression to change the way breast cells develop, making tissues susceptible to cancer."

Not sure where to start? Try one switching to natural cleaners or read our guide to finding the best natural beauty products. You don't have to overhaul your self-care routine all at once—but next time you run out, maybe pick up an all-natural sheet mask, a chemical-free deodorant, or some "5-free" nail polish.