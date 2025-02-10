Skip to Content
Routines

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning 

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
February 10, 2025
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT is a physical therapist with a clinical mastery in cancer rehabilitation.
Photo by Javier Pardina / Stocky
February 10, 2025

For night owls, getting out of bed in the morning is almost always a challenge—but getting out of bed on a winter morning?

Well, that's met with even more defiance. On those especially cold and groggy days, the thought of pushing off the covers and changing out of your pajamas can feel impossible. So, don't do it right away.

Instead, spend at least five minutes stretching from the warmth and comfort of your bed.

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor
1.

Single knee-to-chest stretch

Complete 2 to 4 reps on each side.

  1. Lie flat on your back.
  2. Bring one knee up toward your chest.
  3. Grab your lower leg and give it a squeeze toward your chest.
  4. Hold the leg there for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.
  5. The other leg should remain straight.
  6. Repeat on the other side. 

Where you should feel it: butt and lower back.

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor
2.

Double hamstring stretch

Complete 2 to 4 reps on each side.

  1. Bring both thighs to your chest.
  2. Grab behind your thighs, then straighten out your knees so your feet point up toward the ceiling.
  3. Hold the leg there for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.

Where you should feel it: back of the thighs, in the hamstring area. If you're tight, you may also feel it in your calf and butt.

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor
3.

Lower trunk rotation stretch

Complete 5 reps on each side.

  1. Place your arms straight out to the side so your upper back is flat against the bed.
  2. Bend your knees so they're pointing toward the ceiling.
  3. Keep your feet flat on the bed, side-by-side (as close as possible).
  4. Slowly rotate your knees to the right. Go as far as you feel comfortable, then pause for 1 to 2 seconds. 
  5. Bring the knees back up to the middle, then repeat on the other side.

Where you should feel it: lower back and hips.

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor
4.

Quadriceps stretch

Complete 2 to 4 reps.

  1. Come to a kneeling position on the bed (if this is uncomfortable, you can grab a pillow and place it underneath your shins).
  2. Slowly lean backward.
  3. Holding the stretch for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.

Where you should feel it: front of the thighs.

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor
5.

Press-ups

Complete 5 to 10 reps.

  1. Lie flat on your stomach.
  2. Place your hands in push-up position.
  3. Keep your hips and pelvis in contact with the bed.
  4. Using your hands, start to slowly lift up your head and your shoulders so you begin leaning backward.
  5. Hold the stretch for 1 to 2 seconds.

Where you should feel it: upper back, neck, and shoulders.

What's the purpose?

These five stretches make it possible to spend five extra minutes in bed, while also doing something positive and productive for yourself. Trust me, it's a better alternative to hitting the snooze button.

These particular moves enhance energy, decrease stiffness, and improve mobility, so when your feet do hit the floor, you feel better, more energized, and have less discomfort.

More On This Topic

You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong—Here's How To Get It Right
Routines

You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong—Here's How To Get It Right

Katie Austin

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

Think You Have Combination Skin? 5 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It
Beauty

Think You Have Combination Skin? 5 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It

Jamie Schneider

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak
Beauty

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak

Jamie Schneider

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?
