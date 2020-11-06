Let Out All Your Feels With This Ultra-Satisfying 4-Move Workout

Among the many benefits of exercise, emotional release is one that doesn't get nearly enough attention. Physical gains are great, but there's definitely something to be said about exercise's impact on our mental health.

And you don't have to work out for hours to get those mood-boosting, emotional-releasing benefits! Here, you'll find a quick and efficient full-body workout (that only takes the length of four songs), created by The Class. Crank up those tunes and prepare to let it all go.