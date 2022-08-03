In reviewing this body of research, Myriam Abboud, Ph.D., a nutrition researcher at Zayed University in the UAE, found that there did appear to be a link between adequate vitamin D levels (i.e., vitamin D sufficiency) and high-quality rest.* Specifically, those who took a vitamin D supplement scored better on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index—a list of questions that assesses sleep quality over a one-month period.*

"In conclusion, the evidence presented in this review suggests a beneficial role of VDS [vitamin D supplementation] in enhancing sleep quality,"* Abboud writes in the meta-analysis.

This suggests that in addition to other sleep-promoting habits, making sure your vitamin D levels are up to snuff (30 ng/mL is the cutoff for insufficiency to avoid; ideally at least 50 ng/mL) may go on to support your slumber.*