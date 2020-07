Registered dietitian

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN, is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist based in New York City, where she runs her private practice, Lauren Koffler Nutrition. She is also an adjunct professor at New York University, where she earned her Master’s in Clinical Nutrition. Her counseling approach emphasizes intuitive and mindful eating, and she has extensive experience counseling people with health concerns ranging from disordered eating to heart disease to diabetes.