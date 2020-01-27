A Pastry Chef Teaches Us How To Make Homemade Gluten-Free Guava Coconut Bars

I'm a lover of all things tropical, so the combination of guava and coconut is a favorite pairing of mine. This recipe is a twist on Ovenly's Montego Bay Bars (date chocolate jam bars). It's especially delicious because it is the perfect balance of sweet and salty and is gluten- and dairy-free.

Guava is full of good nutrients and also happens to taste great in desserts. The coconut adds some texture and crunch while complementing the nutty spelt flour and oats. As a bakery owner, I never really believed in "healthy desserts," but this one takes the cake (!).