mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

A Pastry Chef Teaches Us How To Make Homemade Gluten-Free Guava Coconut Bars

Agatha Kulaga
Contributing writer By Agatha Kulaga
Contributing writer
Agatha Kulaga is the CEO & Co-founder of Ovenly. A lifelong baker turned entrepreneur, with a background in social work research and advocacy, she firmly believes in the power of business for social change.
Gluten Free Guava Coconut Bars

Image by Agatha Kulaga / Contributor

January 27, 2020 — 12:04 PM

I'm a lover of all things tropical, so the combination of guava and coconut is a favorite pairing of mine. This recipe is a twist on Ovenly's Montego Bay Bars (date chocolate jam bars). It's especially delicious because it is the perfect balance of sweet and salty and is gluten- and dairy-free.

Guava is full of good nutrients and also happens to taste great in desserts. The coconut adds some texture and crunch while complementing the nutty spelt flour and oats. As a bakery owner, I never really believed in "healthy desserts," but this one takes the cake (!).

Gluten-Free Guava Coconut Bars 

Ingredients:

  • Vegan butter or olive oil for greasing the baking pan 
  • 10 tablespoons (142 grams) vegan butter, at room temperature (My go-to is Miyoko's cashew cream butter, but you can substitute any vegan or unsalted butter.) 
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil 
  • ½ cup (100 grams) light brown sugar 
  • ½ cup (100 grams) dark brown sugar 
  • 1½ cups (204 grams) spelt flour 
  • 1¾ cups (175 grams) gluten-free rolled oats 
  • ¾ cup unsweetened coconut flakes 
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt 
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda 
  • 595 grams (21 ounces) guava paste, approximately 1½ packages 
Article continues below

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with vegan butter or oil. 
  2. Whisk the spelt flour, oats, ½ cup of the coconut, salt, and baking soda together in a large bowl. Set aside. 
  3. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or using a hand mixer), cream the butter and olive oil with the light and dark brown sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Turn the mixer off, add the flour and coconut mixture, and mix on low speed until just combined. 
  4. Firmly press ¾ of the dough mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan (reserve ¼ of the mixture for the topping). Press down to make a solid bottom crust. 
  5. Cut guava paste into ¼-inch-thick slices and cover entire bottom crust evenly. 
  6. Crumble the remaining ¼ cup dough mixture on top of the guava paste. Sprinkle the reserved ¼ cup coconut evenly over the crumble. Press down slightly so it sticks. 
  7. Bake for 33 to 35 minutes. The crumble should be lightly golden brown when ready. Cool and cut into 15 bars, approximately 3-by-2½-inch rectangles.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Agatha Kulaga
Agatha Kulaga Contributing writer
Agatha Kulaga is the CEO & Co-founder of Ovenly. A lifelong baker turned entrepreneur, with a background in social work research and advocacy, she firmly believes in the power of...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Busy Morning? Get Your Micronutrients With This Superfood Breakfast Bowl

Matt Dustin, CSCS
Busy Morning? Get Your Micronutrients With This Superfood Breakfast Bowl
Functional Food

Want Glowing Skin? Here Are 7 Collagen Powder Recipes That'll Do The Trick

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Want Glowing Skin? Here Are 7 Collagen Powder Recipes That'll Do The Trick
$39.99

Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free

With Alex Thomopoulos
Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free
Recipes

Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version

Cara Carin Cifelli
Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version
Healthy Weight

Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss

Sarah Regan
Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss
Home

Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff

Suzy Scherr
Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate

Stanislas Dehaene, Ph.D.
A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate
Integrative Health

Our Eyes Need Stretching Too: Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk

Bob Doto, LMT
Our Eyes Need Stretching Too: Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk
Spirituality

Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year

The AstroTwins
Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year
Recipes

This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber

Annie Bell
This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber
Beauty

16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way

Jessica Ourisman
16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way
Functional Food

What Is Quinoa? Everything You Need To Know About This Super Seed

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
What Is Quinoa? Everything You Need To Know About This Super Seed
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/pastry-chef-teaches-us-how-to-make-gluten-free-coconut-bars

Your article and new folder have been saved!