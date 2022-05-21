 Skip to content

You Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast

You Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Banana bread muffins

Image by Daniel Kim Photography / Stocksy

May 21, 2022 — 9:03 AM

I'd generally consider myself a no-fuss breakfast kind of girl—a nourishing smoothie is about as complicated as I go when it comes to recipes. But when inspiration strikes, I do pull out all the stops to test some yummy morning goodies. 

This leads me to my latest concoction: a banana collagen breakfast muffin. Filling and fluffy, the pastry is the most delicious morning treat—the cinnamon and maple syrup make your whole kitchen smell divine. Of course, it features mbg's beauty & gut collagen+, which gives the muffin its skin-supporting power.* (As a reminder, clinical studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture, and they also provide many of the amino acids needed for hair health.*) 

I'm no professional recipe developer, so I'll be honest: I combined ingredients I thought would pair well together and prayed for the best (I mean, who doesn't love a banana-maple-cinnamon blend?). And, well, I'd call this project a success—maybe you will, too. 

A banana collagen breakfast muffin for one. 

You could totally add yummy toppings, like chopped apples or chocolate chips, to make the recipe even more decadent; you could also always double or triple the recipe to make more than one large muffin—but these are the ingredients I used for my morning pastry. 

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a blender, and whir until smooth. 
  2. Brush a large, oven-safe ramekin with cooking oil (you can also use multiple muffin tins).
  3. Pour mixture into ramekin and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  4. Bake at 350°F for around 40 minutes, or until golden brown. (If you stick a knife or toothpick into the middle of the ramekin and it comes out clean, it's ready.)
  5. Plate and enjoy!

The takeaway. 

Breakfast pastries are super versatile—you can easily get creative and make them your own. You simply must try this banana-cinnamon-maple concoction: This editor practically scarfed it down while sipping her coffee. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
