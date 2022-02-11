Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert

 Skip to content

This Neurologist's Dessert-Inspired Smoothie Recipe Is Packed With Nutrients

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Neurologist & New York Times Bestselling Author By David Perlmutter, M.D.
Neurologist & New York Times Bestselling Author
Dr. Perlmutter is a Board-Certified Neurologist, four-time New York Times bestselling author, and fellow at the American College of Nutrition.
February 11, 2022 — 11:03 AM

Smoothies have become a really popular alternative to the notion of "juicing," if you're looking for something more filling. Unlike juicing, creating a smoothie brings you all the benefits of things like fiber and the ability to add healthful herbs and spices as well as other components to boost the overall nutritional upside.

The apple pie smoothie, one of my favorites, provides a great source of fiber from not just the pulp of the apple but from the bioflavonoid-rich skin as well. These are the components we are looking for as it pertains to keeping uric acid in check. There are great sources of healthful fat from the Greek yogurt, almond milk, and the raw almond butter. And in addition, this healthful treat provides anti-inflammatory and glucose-controlling benefits from the nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon, and a flavor that really brings it home!

Apple Pie Smoothie

Yield: 2 servings

Prep time: About 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 unpeeled McIntosh or other red apple, seeded and cubed
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 cup plain unsweetened full-fat Greek-style yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted raw almond butter
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of ground nutmeg
  • Pinch of ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon granulated allulose or monk fruit, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon broccoli seeds
  • 1 cup ice
Method

  1. Combine the apple, almond milk, yogurt, almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, ginger, allulose (or monk fruit), broccoli seeds, and ice in a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Excerpted from DROP ACID by David Perlmutter, M.D., with Kristin Loberg. Copyright © 2022 by David Perlmutter, M.D. Used with permission of Little Brown, Spark. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

