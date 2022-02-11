Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert

The apple pie smoothie, one of my favorites, provides a great source of fiber from not just the pulp of the apple but from the bioflavonoid-rich skin as well. These are the components we are looking for as it pertains to keeping uric acid in check. There are great sources of healthful fat from the Greek yogurt, almond milk, and the raw almond butter. And in addition, this healthful treat provides anti-inflammatory and glucose-controlling benefits from the nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon, and a flavor that really brings it home!