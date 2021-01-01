mbg Contributor

Kris Ferraro is an author and spiritual practitioner based in northern NJ. After obtaining a BS in Sociology, Kris was a counselor for 15 years in a large non-profit, helping at-risk children and families. She is the author of Energy Healing: Simple and Effective Practices to Become Your Own Healer and her second book on manifestation will be published in the spring of 2021. In addition, she is a Licensed Spiritual Practitioner with Centers for Spiritual Living. One of her most important tools is EFT, (Emotional Freedom Techniques), in which she's an Accredited Certified EFT Practitioner with over 18 years experience. An interfaith minister, she frequently speaks to religious and spiritual communities of all kinds. She's had a private practice for over 11 years and teaches healing workshops in the US and internationally. A former host for Tapping Insiders Club, where she interviewed hundreds of energy healing experts, she is still frequently found as a guest on summits and podcasts like the Tapping Q & A Podcast.