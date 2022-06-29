Need A Mood Lift & An Antioxidant Boost? This Citrusy Essential Oil Can Help

The saying “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” means you should make the best out of the sour situation you’re in. But honestly, being handed a random bag full of lemons sounds like a pretty stellar situation, if you ask me.

This iconically bright yellow citrus fruit is one of the most versatile (and functional) foods. From lemon meringue pie to lemon-scented cleaning products, it’s hard to imagine life without it.

Lemons are wildly useful for everyday use, whether you’re deep cleaning or caring for your body. Long used for their medicinal properties, lemons and lemon oil can offer a range of health benefits—including supporting digestion, glowing skin, and even a positive mood.

Plus, how dull would life be without lemon water and lemonade? I mean, can you imagine summer without them? I can't.

To see how the oh-so iconic lemon oil fares when put to the test, we sought out scientific research to back up its presumed effects. As it turns out, there are quite a few ways you can incorporate this essential oil into your life—so many, in fact, that the saying really should be “When life gives you lemons, use them for everything.”