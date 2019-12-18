 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
3 Spiritual Benefits Of Sage

3 Spiritual Benefits Of Sage

Andria Molina
Written by Andria Molina
3 Spiritual Benefits Of Sage

Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy

Last updated on December 18, 2019

If you're not familiar with sage smudging, it's Native American ritual that I like to think of as a "spiritual house cleaning" or purification. When I first used sage I was amazed by how it enhanced my intuition. Here are a few quick ways to tap into the spiritual benefits of burning sage.

1. Sage can smudge a room.

When you want to clear out the energy of a particular room, burning a sage smudging stick is an easy and effective way to do it. You can say a small affirmation while rotating the sage stick to encourage peace, love, and happiness to fill the space.

When the smoke from the sage stick is pointed in a uniform direction, I see it as an indication that I can move to the next location. If the smoke is scattered, I'll continue to walk around and alternate between a counterclockwise and clockwise rotation for my sage stick.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Sage can smudge an object.

When I buy a crystal, candle, or even a new piece of furniture, I will burn sage over the item to clear its energy. I always to this with a dress or item of clothing that may have been tried on or returned by another customer too. I simply take the sage smudging stick and allow the fumes to pass over the item I'm clearing for a few seconds.

3. Sage can be aromatherapy.

I find that the burning sage makes for wonderful aromatherapy. Any place in the house that's smelly (think: the trash can or a litter box) can use a sage refresh every once in a while.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Andria Molina
Andria Molina
Currently finished a book through Schiffer Publishing Company that will be published in the Fall of 2012, called:  A Tarot Guide to Relationships. My radio show is through Contact...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spiritual-benefits-of-sage

Your article and new folder have been saved!