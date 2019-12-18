3 Spiritual Benefits Of Sage

When you want to clear out the energy of a particular room, burning a sage smudging stick is an easy and effective way to do it. You can say a small affirmation while rotating the sage stick to encourage peace, love, and happiness to fill the space.

When the smoke from the sage stick is pointed in a uniform direction, I see it as an indication that I can move to the next location. If the smoke is scattered, I'll continue to walk around and alternate between a counterclockwise and clockwise rotation for my sage stick.