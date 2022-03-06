Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care

Everything You Need To Know If You Pull The Queen Of Pentacles In A Tarot Reading
Of all the 78 cards in your traditional tarot deck, there's one that can be thought of as the "self-care queen:" the Queen of Pentacles. If you pull this card in a tarot reading, here's everything you'll want to know, from an expert.
What does the Queen of Pentacles mean?
If you're in need of some grounding and soothing, don't be surprised if you pull the Queen of Pentacles. According to tarot reader, and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt, this card is the archetype of the nurturer—both of oneself and others.
"It’s about our connection to our body’s wisdom and to nature," she tells mbg, adding that this card is often thought of as the self-care queen, combining the elements water and earth. "Water is linked to one’s feeling, internal nature, and earth to tangible, day-to-day tasks and functions," Vanderveldt explains.
The energy of this card is generous, grounded, warm, and attuned to the senses. It calls on us to connect to our bodies, our rhythms, and the rhythms of nature—and the magic that resides in these connections, Vanderveldt notes.
How to connect with this card:
We'll get into more specific meanings depending on what kind of reading you're doing, but here are some general ways you can work with the energy of this card the next time you pull it, according to Vanderveldt.
- Make your environment tidy, peaceful, and a place you feel good in
- Walk barefoot in grass or around your home
- Do a simple meditation to tune into each of your senses
- Get outside amongst some form of nature
- Nourish your body with food that feels good to you
- Listen to music
- Wear clothes you feel comfortable and good in
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Queen of Pentacles upright in a reading about love or a relationship, consider it an invitation to soften, Vanderveldt says. "Find your tenderness within by being kind and gentle with yourself first. There’s an opportunity for genuine, loving connection, but your presence and attention is required."
Look to be present and embrace the moment by tuning into your senses in order to show up fully and embrace the moment and honor your body’s wisdom, she adds.
When pulled in reverse:
If you pulled this card in reverse in a love reading, Vandverdelt says you may be feeling a lack of care in the relationship in question. She suggests asking yourself whether there's an imbalance of some kind, or whether you feel like you're doing too much or are unable to fully receive.
"Tend to yourself first. Get in touch with what your body’s knowing. What does a yes feel like in your body? What does a no feel like? Use that to guide you," she recommends.
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
In a reading about your career or finances, pulling the Queen of Pentacles upright encourages you to tap into your own inner abundance. It's not all about money or possessions, even though they are available to you, Vanderveldt explains.
"This queen combines practicality with a spiritual trust. Focus on what you have and are grateful for at this moment, and use that energy to align and open up to more of what you want," she suggests.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, this card can mean your finances or career need some attention. The Queen of Pentacles has a knack for coupling practical matters with mystical, so Vanderveldt says it can be a sign to bring some magic into your professional life.
"For example," she adds, "if your finances need attention, make a ritual out of reviewing the numbers, setting goals, and creating savings systems."
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you've asked your tarot deck about challenges you're currently facing or may face soon, Vanderveldt says pulling the Queen of Pentacles upright suggests you may be struggling to tune into your body and trust what it's telling you.
"This Queen is clairsentient, meaning their feelings and sensations communicate information. We’re often in our heads all day long and find it difficult to hear the body over the noise in our minds," she explains.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, this card can indicate you're missing out on your internal experience by focusing too much on the external, according to Vanderveldt.
"A reversal of a Queen is often calling you inward, to reconnect with your own power and knowing—your clairsentient abilities," she notes, adding, "Once we recalibrate internally, our external lives find more flow."
The bottom line.
The Queen of Pentacles invites us to go within, take care of ourselves, and connect with our bodies in a grounded and nurturing way. Whether upright or reverse, take pulling this card as a sign to tune into yourself, your emotions, and your own internal world.