 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Everything You Need To Know If You Pull The Queen Of Pentacles In A Tarot Reading

Everything You Need To Know If You Pull The Queen Of Pentacles In A Tarot Reading

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care

Image by Thais Varela / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 6, 2022 — 14:04 PM

Of all the 78 cards in your traditional tarot deck, there's one that can be thought of as the "self-care queen:" the Queen of Pentacles. If you pull this card in a tarot reading, here's everything you'll want to know, from an expert.

What does the Queen of Pentacles mean?

If you're in need of some grounding and soothing, don't be surprised if you pull the Queen of Pentacles. According to tarot reader, and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt, this card is the archetype of the nurturer—both of oneself and others.

"It’s about our connection to our body’s wisdom and to nature," she tells mbg, adding that this card is often thought of as the self-care queen, combining the elements water and earth. "Water is linked to one’s feeling, internal nature, and earth to tangible, day-to-day tasks and functions," Vanderveldt explains.

The energy of this card is generous, grounded, warm, and attuned to the senses. It calls on us to connect to our bodies, our rhythms, and the rhythms of nature—and the magic that resides in these connections, Vanderveldt notes.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to connect with this card:

We'll get into more specific meanings depending on what kind of reading you're doing, but here are some general ways you can work with the energy of this card the next time you pull it, according to Vanderveldt.

  • Make your environment tidy, peaceful, and a place you feel good in
  • Walk barefoot in grass or around your home
  • Do a simple meditation to tune into each of your senses
  • Get outside amongst some form of nature
  • Nourish your body with food that feels good to you
  • Listen to music
  • Wear clothes you feel comfortable and good in

What does it mean for love & relationships?

When pulled upright:

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(235)
sleep support+

If you pulled the Queen of Pentacles upright in a reading about love or a relationship, consider it an invitation to soften, Vanderveldt says. "Find your tenderness within by being kind and gentle with yourself first. There’s an opportunity for genuine, loving connection, but your presence and attention is required."

Look to be present and embrace the moment by tuning into your senses in order to show up fully and embrace the moment and honor your body’s wisdom, she adds.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

When pulled in reverse:

If you pulled this card in reverse in a love reading, Vandverdelt says you may be feeling a lack of care in the relationship in question. She suggests asking yourself whether there's an imbalance of some kind, or whether you feel like you're doing too much or are unable to fully receive.

"Tend to yourself first. Get in touch with what your body’s knowing. What does a yes feel like in your body? What does a no feel like? Use that to guide you," she recommends.

What does it mean for professional & financial matters?

When pulled upright:

In a reading about your career or finances, pulling the Queen of Pentacles upright encourages you to tap into your own inner abundance. It's not all about money or possessions, even though they are available to you, Vanderveldt explains.

"This queen combines practicality with a spiritual trust. Focus on what you have and are grateful for at this moment, and use that energy to align and open up to more of what you want," she suggests.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

When pulled in reverse:

In reverse, this card can mean your finances or career need some attention. The Queen of Pentacles has a knack for coupling practical matters with mystical, so Vanderveldt says it can be a sign to bring some magic into your professional life.

"For example," she adds, "if your finances need attention, make a ritual out of reviewing the numbers, setting goals, and creating savings systems."

What does it mean for challenges ahead?

When pulled upright:

If you've asked your tarot deck about challenges you're currently facing or may face soon, Vanderveldt says pulling the Queen of Pentacles upright suggests you may be struggling to tune into your body and trust what it's telling you.

"This Queen is clairsentient, meaning their feelings and sensations communicate information. We’re often in our heads all day long and find it difficult to hear the body over the noise in our minds," she explains.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

When pulled in reverse:

In reverse, this card can indicate you're missing out on your internal experience by focusing too much on the external, according to Vanderveldt.

"A reversal of a Queen is often calling you inward, to reconnect with your own power and knowing—your clairsentient abilities," she notes, adding, "Once we recalibrate internally, our external lives find more flow."

The bottom line.

The Queen of Pentacles invites us to go within, take care of ourselves, and connect with our bodies in a grounded and nurturing way. Whether upright or reverse, take pulling this card as a sign to tune into yourself, your emotions, and your own internal world.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
Spirituality

Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?

Sarah Regan
Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)
Integrative Health

Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research
Integrative Health

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate

Lindsay Boyers
Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate
Functional Food

The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep

Lindsay Boyers
The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Thing You May Not Have Tried To Boost A Low Sex Drive

Abby Moore
The One Thing You May Not Have Tried To Boost A Low Sex Drive
Integrative Health

Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable

Morgan Chamberlain
When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable
Beauty

This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/queen-of-pentacles

Your article and new folder have been saved!