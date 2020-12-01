A breakup is usually accompanied by a mix of conflicting emotions — but what if you’re filled with a persistent feeling of panic and regret about the decision?

How do you know if you’ve made the wrong decision, or if you’re just in a momentary tailspin of second-guessing that normal in the process of getting over a breakup?

It’s never easy to leave a person you care for. So, take a deep breath. Here are a few key things to keep in mind that can help you feel more confident in your decision and begin navigating the difficult process of letting go and moving on.