He shares a visual example of two people walking in a field: "When our values are in line, we're walking in the same general direction. When it feels like we're drifting apart, perhaps we may talk and find a common direction. When it feels like a relationship isn't in line with your values, people begin to consider heavily if it is in their best interests to stay the course or go off into a different path. Sometimes that can be repaired, and both of you can continue on a common course. Sometimes it's not worth the energy."