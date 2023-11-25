And so you avoid the train. And the longer you avoid the train, the harder it is to get back. One month becomes ten years, and maybe the train morphs into airplanes and crowded places. It becomes easier to put provisions into place to get around in your life, for instance only taking holidays by car, and never eating out. You might meet people who understand, but you will always know that you're making life harder for them, which eats you up from the inside. And your world shrinks more and more.