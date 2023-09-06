Boundaries are defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "a line that marks the limits of an area," and in the context of personal boundaries, we can think of them as figurative "lines" that mark our limits. In fact, the expression, "That's where I draw the line," is the perfect example of what we're doing when we're setting boundaries: marking that limit.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT previously wrote for mindbodygreen, boundaries happen when you can both sense what you need and want, and access your voice to speak to those things.

"We all have limits, and we all experience violations of our limits," Earnshaw notes, adding that most of the time, people are not trying to violate your limits—they just aren't aware of them. "Sometimes, this is because we are not clear with ourselves or other people about what we want or need."