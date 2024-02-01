Advertisement
How To Get Over Someone For Good In 13 Expert-Approved Steps
When a relationship has run its course, we eventually have to get over them. Whether it's been three days or three months, however, sometimes shaking those memories is easier said than done.
After all, when you love someone, you factor them into your future, they become a part of your self-image, and of course, there may be a big part of you that doesn't want to let them go.
But for the sake of your own wellbeing, it's imperative you do. Dwelling on a person who is no longer in your life will only cause you suffering, so it's best not to drag it out, and instead, actively find ways to build yourself up and find acceptance for the relationship ending.
So without further ado, here's what relationship experts recommend doing if you're wondering how to get over someone.
Start by going no-contact
Constantly being reminded of the person you want to get over is not a recipe for success, so going no-contact (including social media) is the first place you'll want to start.
In fact, a 2012 study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking surveyed 464 participants and found that staying friends with an ex on Facebook was associated with a more difficult emotional recovery from a breakup and less personal growth, compared to those who unfriended.
Don't text them, don't watch their Instagram stories, and further more, get rid of their stuff while you're at it. As mental health expert Kryss Shane, LMSW explains, "The goal isn't to be vindictive. The goal is to remove any reminders of someone who no longer serves your happiest life."
Allow yourself space to fully grieve
Don't beat yourself up for being sad or upset. Getting over someone is a vulnerable process that looks different (and will take more or less time) depending on the person. It is sad and upsetting, and you deserve to give yourself grace as you grieve.
As therapist and relationship expert Ken Page, LCSW tells mindbodygreen, people tend to underestimate the amount of pain that they're going to experience in a breakup—but they also underestimate their ability to get over it.
In the throes of the pain, recognize and allow it, while also recognizing that you will get through it. Let yourself cry, but also remind yourself that everything is temporary, including the pain you're feeling now.
Avoid romanticizing the past
In Taylor Swift's iconic song, All Too Well, she sings, I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to—and ain't that the truth of so many breakups!
Look: You very well might have moments when you start romanticizing this person, forgetting all the reasons the relationship didn't work out. For your own clarity, try to avoid this as much as possible. Heartbreak has a real way of keeping us from seeing things clearly.
As sex and relationship therapist Stephen Snyder, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen, "Most often, we idealize the people we miss," adding, "We overlook the fact that the meaning we attached to the relationship wasn't actually fulfilled as much as we would have liked."
And as licensed therapist Radisha Brown, Ed.D., LCSW, adds, "We may recreate the story with our ex as the hero and ourselves as the villain. Remember that perfect people only live in our imagination, and relationships require two individuals working toward the same goal."
Lean on your support system
According to Page, we often want to isolate in the midst of our pain, but when you're getting over someone, that's when you really need outside support from trusted loved ones the most.
"It's best to share our pain, our grief, our questions, and our bewilderment with friends—they're going to be much more tolerant of how much time we need to actually go through those things again and again, and our dear friends will be there for us," he tells mindbodygreen.
And not only that, but it's possible that the time you spent devoting to this person took up time you could be spending with friends, so take this opportunity to spend more time with the people you may not have prioritized recently.
Reflect on why the relationship didn't work out
As aforementioned, it's easy to look at the past relationship with rose-colored glasses, so not only do you want to avoid romanticizing it, but you want to get real about what went wrong versus what might have actually been right.
Yes, there were happy memories, sweet moments, and things you probably really loved about this person. Those things don't have to be discounted to understand why it ultimately didn't work out.
As Page explains, getting over someone is an opportunity to reflect on how you contributed to the relationship's problems, as well as the kinds of things you won't tolerate in the future.
"This relationship didn't work and it didn't work for very real reasons. We can commit to working on those things and be a student of our own intimacy journey," Page says, adding that this is particularly important if this breakup feels like a pattern you're repeating.
"If these problems have occurred in previous relationships as well, it also means there are parts of yourself that you haven't learned to dignify, champion, or honor enough—or it wouldn't keep happening," he says.
Of course, don't let this turn into a blame game of pointing fingers at yourself, or the other person—it's merely a chance to reflect on your own patterns and how you'd like to do things differently going forward.
(And P.S., if you have a pattern of codependent behavior, Page notes Codependents Anonymous is a great program.)
Get reacquainted with yourself & your interests
From a very early age, we're made to believe we're only complete if we have a partner. Relationships are great, but rest assured, you are whole and complete on your own—and now you have a chance to revel in that.
We tend to pour so much into our romantic relationships and forget about ourselves in the process, but as Page notes, it's liberating to realize you can truly focus on yourself now. "You can now reclaim those parts of yourself and maybe in the future, not give them up so easily."
Use this time post-breakup as an opportunity to focus on your own recovery, interests, hobbies, and passions. As licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT previously told mindbodygreen, "Recommit to your hobbies and interests," whether that's taking yourself out on dates, starting a new creative project, or pouring all your grief into a workout.
Know what you're looking for going forward
As marriage and family therapist Shelly Bullard, MFT previously wrote for mindbodygreen, one of the best ways to get over someone is to imagine your next partner before they arrive. "It's much easier to leave behind a relationship and a memory when you have something better to look forward to. It might sound awful right now, but it's true," she says.
To that end, Page says, we often fall into "attractions of deprivation," where we wind up falling for people who actually deprive us of the love we're looking for, triggering deep-seated attachment wounds that ironically fuel our attraction to the person.
Instead, he says, we want to look for "attractions of inspiration," AKA people who make you feel genuinely cherished, appreciated, and loved for who you are—not people who make you second-guess your worth.
"Making a pledge to yourself that you are only going to choose your attractions of inspiration and [knowing you can] change your future is one of the greatest ways to get over the pain of a breakup," Page notes.
Work with a professional
Not only can working with a mental health professional help simply by way of being a listening ear, but they can also help you understand your own relationship patterns, so you can avoid similar situations in the future.
"Mental health care isn't just for getting you out of the pits of problematic situations," Shane says, "It's also for harnessing your power and channeling it into the direction best for you moving forward." Plus, a therapist is equipped to help you process your pain and grief in a way your non-therapist friends are not, she adds.
Dip back into dating when you feel ready
This tip comes with a caveat, because we're definitely not suggesting escaping from the pain through mindless sex or multiple rebounds. That said, dipping back into the dating pool can be a much-needed reminder that there are still great people out there, and at the very least, take your mind off the person you want to get over.
You can take as long as you need before scheduling a date, but when you feel ready, go for it! It's really only "bad" if you're using it as a distraction or to get revenge, according to clinical sexologist Megan Stubbs. But by and large, "Making new memories and new sexual memories with someone else, while connecting with your own body, can be really fun and transformative after a breakup," she says.
Find acceptance & gratitude
The more you begin to focus on yourself and your interests, the more you'll begin to accept that this person is no longer in your life. And the more you begin to accept that, believe it or not, the more you can find gratitude for what you two had when you had it—as well as gratitude for the lessons you learned from parting ways.
"You really know you've moved on when it's not just acceptance, it's true disengagement from this person," notes licensed clinical social worker Jordan Aura-Gullick, LCSW.
Don't worry about the timeline
Last but not least, don't put pressure on yourself to get over this person by next week or even next month. It will happen in due time, and getting down on yourself for not grieving "fast enough" is only going to make you feel worse.
Rest assured, according to research published in the Review of General Psychology1, the more time passes after a breakup, the more you heal emotionally. "We have a mechanism in our brains designed by natural selection to pull us through a very tumultuous time in our lives...it suggests people will recover; the pain will go away with time," the researchers write.
In other words, time really does heal all wounds, even if the amount of time is different for everyone and every breakup.
For more information on the stages of a breakup, check out our guide—just remember there will be differences for everyone, and it's very likely to move back and forth through the stages multiple times before finally arriving at acceptance.
FAQs:
How do you get over someone you still love?
Get over someone you love by appreciating what you had without romanticizing the past, reflecting on the lessons the relationship taught you, and pouring all that energy back into yourself.
What is the fastest way to get over someone?
Don't try to rush getting over someone, let your grief run its course. Focus on yourself and your own interests and make a point to understand why it didn't work out.
How to accept a breakup?
Accept a breakup by understanding and honoring why it didn't work out. You can still love a person and know that they are not right for you.
Why are breakups so painful?
Breakups are painful because get attached to people we love, we imagine a future with them, and they become a part of our self-image. When we lose all of that, it leaves a gap in our hearts we can only fill with our own self love.
The takeaway
Relationships are a huge part of our lives and our well-being, so it's no wonder getting over someone can be difficult, to say the least. So rather than asking how to get over someone, ask how you can best support yourself at this difficult time. It may not be quick, and it certainly isn't easy, but you will get through it and come out on the other side with valuable lessons learned.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel