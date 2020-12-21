How To Break Up With Someone You Live With, From Relationship Experts

"The decision to move on from a relationship like this should not be made impulsively, nor communicated to one's partner without really thinking it through first," clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., explains to mbg.

Get clear on the reasons you think it's time to end things. Perhaps the partnership makes you feel invisible, insecure, needy, or consistently negative. Or, maybe you've realized you got lost in the potential of the relationship, when the reality is quite the opposite. In some instances, you may have expressed concerns with your partner, and nothing's changed.

If you haven't brought up concerns to your partner, that's definitely something you should do first before jumping to a breakup, according to Beurkens, for the sake of you and your partner. She also notes it's never a bad idea to speak with others (family and friends, or a relationship professional) about your feelings and options to find clarity.

In general, here are some signs you should break up, from psychotherapist Megan Bruneau, M.A.: