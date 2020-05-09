No romantic relationship has gone unaffected in the fallout of COVID-19. Some for the better, and some for the worse. Couples are breaking up while quarantining together, divorce proceedings have been put on hold, and some have even opted to move in with an ex to help deal with the loneliness of it all. (No judgment there!)

Whatever the circumstances, many people out there may be in the difficult position of cohabiting together with an ex as the world rides out this pandemic. How do we work around the complications, the pain of proximity, and the challenge of boundary setting?

We reached out to licensed couples therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC, to find out how exes can make this time easier on each other and themselves.